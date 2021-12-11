18,739 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.