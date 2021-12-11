$169.94 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post sales of $169.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. 426,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 101,802 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth $2,099,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

