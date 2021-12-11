$154.32 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post sales of $154.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.58 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $118.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $632.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $520.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.12. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

