$154.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $154.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $173.50 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $526.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $527.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $713.73 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $791.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,181. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.97. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

