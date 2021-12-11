1,480 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,668,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,446,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

