13,627 Shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $710.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

