$133.30 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce sales of $133.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.40 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $134.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $656.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,707 shares of company stock worth $3,214,134. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.39 million, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.