$114.87 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $114.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Euronav posted sales of $111.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $352.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 662,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

