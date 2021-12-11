11,311 Shares in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 750,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

