$109.88 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report sales of $109.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.27 million and the lowest is $104.50 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $456.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.07. 443,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2,102.33 and a beta of 0.38.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.