-$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.25.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $4,501,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. 225,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,948. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.67.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

