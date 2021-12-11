$1.43 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.45. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 487,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,787. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

