$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

FTV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.16. 1,154,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.