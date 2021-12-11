$1.03 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total transaction of $3,044,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,026 shares of company stock worth $17,930,290. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

