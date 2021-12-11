$0.82 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Air Lease posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

