-$0.66 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.71). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

CYCC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. 28,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,285. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

