$0.55 EPS Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $327.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

