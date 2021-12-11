-$0.43 EPS Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.43). Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $55.70 and a 12 month high of $98.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

