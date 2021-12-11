$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.77. 3,350,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,010. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Amundi bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,493,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,734,000 after buying an additional 532,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after buying an additional 772,725 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

