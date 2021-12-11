-$0.07 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. 48,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

