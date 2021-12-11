$0.07 EPS Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.15. 455,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $634.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.10. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Daseke by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Daseke by 112.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 340,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 180,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

