-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MannKind also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 204.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 1,966,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

