Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 456,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

