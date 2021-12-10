Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 23,585 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,585 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. 4,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,902. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

