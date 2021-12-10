Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $217,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,294. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

