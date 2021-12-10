Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,611 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 572,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,591,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

