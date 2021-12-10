Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,184. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,450.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,574.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

