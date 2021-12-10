ZUSD Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $742,268.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.24 or 0.08592031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,944.77 or 0.99980270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

