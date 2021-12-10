Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,705. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,566. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

