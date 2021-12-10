Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.15 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.11.

ZS opened at $303.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -139.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,739,001 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

