ZooKeeper Market Cap Reaches $12.07 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $295,802.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.43 or 0.08307163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.12 or 0.99967246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 82,323,711 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.