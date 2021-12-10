Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $229.76 and last traded at $228.21, with a volume of 10671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

