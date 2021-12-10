Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after buying an additional 67,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,206,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,331,000 after buying an additional 212,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.