Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $713,300.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00.

ZNTL stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

