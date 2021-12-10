ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.58

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $4.68. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 36,810 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

