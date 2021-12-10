ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.31 million and $81,939.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00346482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00143629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00091328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

