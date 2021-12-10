Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.34.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

