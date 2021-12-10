Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) to Sell

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

RBOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NYSE:RBOT opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

