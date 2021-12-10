Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SFSHF opened at $18.00 on Friday. Safestore has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

