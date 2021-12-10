Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $56,561,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $6,502,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $16,877,000.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.