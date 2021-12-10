Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $56,561,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $6,502,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $16,877,000.

About ReNew Energy Global

