Zacks Investment Research Lowers J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $75.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

