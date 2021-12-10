Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $808.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Precigen has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 253,700 shares worth $1,193,608. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

