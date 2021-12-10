Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,502 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

