Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Hold

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.45. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

