Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.84. SunOpta has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

