Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 14,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,483. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

