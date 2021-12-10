Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,589 shares of company stock worth $323,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FMNB opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

