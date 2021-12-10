Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

OXLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $76,000.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

