Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Genpact reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

