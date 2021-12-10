Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

